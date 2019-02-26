SAN ANTONIO — The roots of your child’s life successes are often planted in the classroom.

The Texas Tribune is hosting a panel discussion Tuesday tonight where you can hear from educators and experts on the present and future of our public schools.

The event called “Dis-Integration: A Conversation on School Segregation in Texas,” looks at how students are being treated, where resources go and why.

The San Antonio Independent School District has implemented a range of programs at some of their schools that have shown success in enrollment and diverse classrooms.

Heather Eichling’s son, Luca, attends one of the innovative schools.

The 6-year-old is a kindergartener at Lamar Elementary.

When comparing pre-schools last year, Eichling was drawn to the school’s unique programs.

“Dual language, we were really interested in and the project-based learning.”

The family is zoned to NEISD but applied to Lamar which is in SAISD. They were hoping for smaller class sizes than what was found in their neighborhood school.

“We live in a suburban area but we spend our life in urban areas and so I wanted to continue to expose our children to that,” said Eichling.

She’s also pleased Luca’s classmates come from a variety of backgrounds.

“There’s a huge benefit of just raising my child’s awareness of advantages and disadvantages in the world and what brings people together and what tears people apart,” said Eichling.

Aliyya Swaby, a public education reporter for the Texas Tribune, has researched the benefits of diverse classrooms. She says SAISD has made strides to mix students from different family income levels.

San Antonio ISD is innovating to integrate its schools. Is it leaving some behind in the process? To stem the exodus of students to private and charter schools, San Antonio ISD is redesigning dozens of schools that now offer popular educational programs. Families and educators at those schools are thrilled, but people at other schools feel left out.

“When school districts were being encouraged to consolidate with each other, they really formed along lines of property values and wealth,” said Swaby. “San Antonio ISD in creating certain schools where they’re intentionally having a certain percentage be low income, learning in the same classrooms as higher income kids, they’re trying to make sure these kids have access to the same resources.”

Swaby’s work started a conversation on where our public school system has succeeded and where it can improve.

Eichling says she’s happy to hear there are people motivated to provide quality education for every child.

“We’re in it but not just for the benefit of our child,” said Eichling. “I want to be part of that progress that’s going on for the entire district.”

Dis-Integration: A Conversation on School Segregation in Texas More than 60 years after Brown v. Board of Education, more than 1 million black and Hispanic students study in Texas classrooms that include few to no white students. State leaders and education officials are working to give all students more educational opportunities but have largely abandoned racial integration as a tool for equity.

The Texas Tribune panel discussion will be held at St. Philip's College, Tuesday night at 6:30.

Panelists include:

State Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, vice chair of the House Public Education Committee

Diana Herrera, former student and teacher in the Edgewood Independent School District

Albert Kauffman, professor at St. Mary's University

Brian Sparks, network principal in the San Antonio Independent School District

For more information visit the Texas Tribune event page: Click here

The event will also be streamed online: Click here