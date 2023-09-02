Dive crews searching for missing driver after car goes off I-10 into river, police say

A water rescue/recovery effort is underway in Seguin as crews continue to search for the driver of that car.

SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver is underway in Seguin after officials say a car drove off of the highway and into the river.

Witnesses told police that around 2 a.m. Thursday, a driver on I-10 Westbound was seen going off of a bridge and into the Guadalupe River.

The Seguin Fire department brought in a boat to aid in the water search where officers believe they may have seen bubbles in the water, indicating where the car was located.

They were able to locate the car, about two and half feet under the water.

The Seguin Fire Battalion Chief says that the area will be closed off while they search for the driver of that car, who they believe is still inside the car.

Officials say that the recovery might take several hours.

Police say that the Initial call came in for a red vehicle driving erraticly on I-10 East heading into Seguin.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

