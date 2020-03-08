Distillers: 33% of Texas distilleries face closure if state laws don't change

Inside a building older than prohibition stands a business, going through its own dry spell.



"Our sales have gone down some 75% and once the market caught up on sanitizer we didn't have any more of those sales either," Maverick Whiskey General Manager Ken Fey said.



Like most of the distilling industry, Maverick Whiskey stepped up and provided hand sanitizer for those in need but, as the sanitizer market caught up with demand not much, has moved from their shelves.



"We fall prey to the 51% rule filing into the category of a bar as its currently configured," Fey said. "So that's been a bad situation for us."



A bad situation Fey says is only made worse because of Texas laws.



Currently, distilleries are only allowed to sell two bottles per person every 30 days and distilleries are not allowed to ship directly to customers; distillers say Texas is the largest state in the country that still has that restriction.



"We're not asking for a handout we're asking to remove the handcuffs that the distilleries have been operating under that have only been exacerbated by COVID-19," Spencer Whelan, the Texas Whiskey Association executive director said.