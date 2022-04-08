'Disrupt and dismantle' | Justice Dept. announces effort to address migrant deaths

The department will be working with the Department of Homeland Security on the operation, called Joint Task Force Alpha.

SAN ANTONIO — The Justice Department is announcing a joint task force to tackle the issue of deadly human smuggling incidents.

The goal is to "disrupt and dismantle" human smuggling organizations resulting in deadly migrants incidents. The operation includes the arrest of four alleged human smugglers who have been indicted in the United States. The U.S. government worked with Guatemalan law enforcement authorities on the task force.

This comes after 53 migrants died one month ago in an overheated semitruck on the southwest side.

The tragedy occurred in San Antonio on June 27, and is the deadliest human-smuggling incident in U.S. history. The victims were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.