SAN ANTONIO — A dispatcher with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was placed on administrative leave for multiple DWI incidents, the department announced Saturday.

BCSO says Vanessa Flores was off-duty when she was arrested by San Antonio police at 3:58 Saturday morning for DWI. Flores had a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.15 at the time of her arrest and faces a misdemeanor charge.

Flores had been employed as a dispatcher since September 2006 and was most recently assigned to the BCSO Public Safety Communications Center.

In addition to her administrative placement, Flores was served a notice of proposed dismissal by Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO says this notice is "in accordance with policy and procedures" due to Flores' previous arrest for DWI in 2011.

In 2013, Flores was then convicted for Obstruction of a Highway While Intoxicated.

BCSO says that their Internal Affairs office will conduct an administrative investigation into the incident and will also assist in SAPD's investigation.

Sheriff Salazar offered this statement following the incident:

“The history of her behavior and personal decisions is what has brought us to this point.

Her past history has clearly demonstrated a lack of accountability in the past. I personally served this employee with a proposed dismissal and we are handling this case administratively as swiftly and severely as allowable in accordance with civil service rules and guidelines.

As I’ve stated before, any employee who decides to put the community at risk by driving while intoxicated will not be tolerated and will do all that is within my power to separate them from this agency in order to maintain the integrity of the Sheriff’s Office.

We will assist SAPD on the criminal case as needed.”

© 2018 KENS