Disney princess surprises family by speaking to 11-year-old in sign language

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An 11-year-old girl was shocked when she walked up to Anna from "Frozen" at Disneyland –and she started talking to her in sign language.

Her mother, who is from New Braunfels and appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday, posted the heartwarming video to on TikTok. It has more two million views.

Zoe Tapley, 11, is deaf and usually has to have her parents translate, but was surprised that Princess Anna from Frozen and Frozen 2 knew American sign language.

This trip was Zoe's second trip to Disneyland but according to her mom, this was the first time she has had an interaction with a character that knew ASL, the Uplift reported.



