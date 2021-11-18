Disney Cruise lines to require children over the age of 5 be vaccinated against COVID

ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID vaccinations will now be required for passengers over the age of five years old on Disney Cruises.
Currently, Disney Cruise Lines requires all vaccine-eligible passengers to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. They're expanding the requirement to include children 5 and over, effective January 13, 2022.
Passengers who are not vaccine-eligible because of their age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the passenger) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
According to the Cruise Line, they say the "safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board. We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, considering guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts. Under this guidance, we’ve reimagined your cruise experience so we all can enjoy the magic responsibly."
