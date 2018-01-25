New case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Bexar County deer, TPWD says

TWPD will hold community meetings this summer to discuss disease mitigation actions.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a press release, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) says a new case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was found in a white-tailed deer in Bexar County.

The release says the positive deer was captured back in January in Hollywood Park as an part of an effort to reduce overabundant deer populations.

TWPD says they will implement disease containment measures and provide recommendations on mitigating the disease's transmission in Hollywood Park.

TWPD will also hold community meetings this summer to discuss disease mitigation actions, CWD zone establishment and what that means to residents in the Hollywood Park area.

CWD is a slow, progressive disease that may not produce signs for several years after infection, TWPD says.