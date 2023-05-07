Discarded fireworks may be to blame for fire that spread to second home

An official with SAFD says evidence shows that discarded fireworks in a trashcan most likely started the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Discarded fireworks may be to blame for a fire that spread from one home to another early Wednesday morning, fire officials say.

Bexar County Fire responded to the 11800 block of Knobsy Way on the far west side around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived at the location, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home. They believe that the attic-area of the garage on the first home ignited the garage of the second home.

The first home that caught fire displaced two adults and two children, while two adults and one child lived in the second one damaged.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

A fire official says evidence shows that discarded fireworks in a trashcan most likely started the fire.

Officials recommend that fireworks be soaked in a bucket of water overnight before being discarded.

The total damages to both homes that were damaged is estimated to be around $400,000.

This is a developing story.

