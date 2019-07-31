SAN ANTONIO — A beloved San Antonio educator will have surgery to remove his right kidney about a year after he was diagnosed with cancer. “Dinosaur George” Blasing will undergo surgery next week, he said in a Facebook post.

Blasing said he was diagnosed last May, and it does not appear that the cancer has spread to any other organ. He added that there is no plan for chemo or radiation treatments, so he considers himself very lucky.

He said he dreads not being able to work for an extended period of time and will work his way back into his regular routine on a day-by-day basis.

The San Antonio native operates a chain of dino-centric retail stores and regularly tours public libraries in Texas, according to his website. He also wrote and hosted “Jurassic Fight Club,” a TV series on The History Channel.

