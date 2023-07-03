Dino Safari exhibit roars into downtown San Antonio in time for Spring Break

Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure opens March 10, 2023, in San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter.

SAN ANTONIO — A prehistoric experience is roaring into downtown San Antonio in time for families to bring their kids for Spring Break.

The walk-through experience features more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs, including the T-Rex of North America and the Spinosaurus of Africa. The experience highlights how dinosaurs evolved over time and includes education on natural phenomenon that affected them, like earthquakes and floods.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time and can enter the exhibit anytime on the day of the exhibit. The exhibit is located on the lower level of the Shops at Rivercenter. Click here for ticket information and opening hours.

The exhibition was created by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions

