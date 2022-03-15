Ever wondered what it's like to operate one of those big excavators, skid steers or UTVS? Now's your chance at Dig World.

KATY, Texas — If you've ever secretly envied the construction workers and builders who get to operate those "big boy toys," you're going to dig this story.

Dig World is a new construction-themed adventure park opening this week in Katy.

Kids and adults of all ages can "safely operate real, heavy construction equipment," according to the Dig World website.

The equipment includes excavators, skid steers and UTVS. Kids who are tall enough can operate the machines themselves, while smaller children will need an adult on board.

They say safety is their top priority.

"We have worked with mechanics to modify the capabilities of each machine to ensure everyone’s safety. We require seatbelts to be engaged before any machine operation can occur," the website says. "The speeds on drivable machines have been governed, and other equipment utilizes hydraulic limitations to reduce total movement."

Dig World bills itself as a fun, family-friendly place to hold birthday parties, field trips, corporate outings and more.

“We want to create memorable experiences for families that last a lifetime as well as educate the next generation about construction and all the possibilities that surround that industry," said co-founder Jacob Robinson.

The park's other attractions include a gem-mining station, yard games, a playground and picnic pavilion.

Dig World has also established an educational partnership with Texas A&M University's Department of Construction Science.

“The Department of Construction Science is excited to partner with Dig World to create an educational partnership, where future generations can experience and learn about the dynamic construction industry,” said Dr. Patrick Suermann, Professor and Department Head.

The 3.5-acre site adjacent to Katy Mills Mall is holding its grand opening beginning Thursday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20.

Tickets for the two-hour Dig World experience are $24.95. Little kids under 32 inches tall get in free. You'll need to make reservations online.

It's the first site of its kind in Texas but they plan to expand operations to other areas of the country.

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION WEEKEND starting next Thursday, March 17th!! Make your reservation on our website today!! Posted by Dig World on Thursday, March 10, 2022