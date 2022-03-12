Galveston's Dickens On The Strand takes visitors back in time

Victorian-era celebration appreciates Charles Dickens, "A Christmas Carol" and Galveston's homage to the period itself.

HOUSTON — Dickens on the Strand is a time-honored tradition and a Victorian-themed holiday celebration that's been paying homage to history for nearly 50 years in Galveston.

The streets of Galveston are taking a step back in time to Victorian London celebrating Charles Dickens and a time period that Galveston embodies.

“It’s the highlight of our year," said Will Wright, Galveston Historical Foundation's chief creative officer.

"The architecture down here is very much the time that he was writing about and writing during," Wright said when asked about the connection to Dickens.

This year marks the event's 49th anniversary. It's the Galveston Historical Foundation's biggest fundraiser.

“It is one of the signature events in Galveston. It is connected to the community, to the history of Galveston," Wright says.

The 19th-century look is something vendors like Luna Chenault’s Caveat Emptor help fit.

“I love it because it's so extra. There are trims on trims," she said. "And you can wear any color you like."

Multiple stages and parades signal the time of year in Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.”

But perhaps nothing could represent him better than his own descendant, Lucinda Dickens Hawksley.

“I’m a great-great-great-granddaughter,” said Hawksley, who makes the trip from London with other relatives just for this weekend.

Hawksley herself is an author.

“I love the way people dress up and how proud they are of having Dickens On The Strand and I’ve seen it grow even in the time I’ve been coming here,” she said.

“We get to all come together,” said Wright.