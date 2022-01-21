'Justice for Diamond' | Family, friends gather to lay teen to rest 10 days after her death

Funeral services were held for Diamond Alvarez. Authorities said the 17-year-old was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend, Frank DeLeon.

HOUSTON — Funeral services for 17-year-old Diamond Alvarez were held Friday at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

The teen's ex-boyfriend, Frank DeLeon, is charged with murder in connection with her death. He posted bond earlier this week.

Family and friends at the funeral called for justice for Diamond.

Terri Flores, a close friend of Diamond, shared memories she’ll never be able to get back.

"Her laugh was so contagious ... just seeing her laughing, smiling, goofing off with people,” she said.

Dozens of people wore red shirts, Diamond's favorite color. A mariachi band played as loved ones lifted and carried Diamond to rest.

“No mother should bury their child. Honestly, that’s one of the things that hits the hardest,” Flores said.

Frank DeLeon was taken into custody on Monday and posted bond Wednesday. He was released from jail after a judge set his bond at $250,000.

Diamond's mother said she's heartbroken that her daughter's accused killer was let out on such a low bond.

"My heart dropped again," Anna Machado said when DeLeon was released. "He executed my daughter. It was execution. Why would you want that animal to be out here? For what?"

What happened

According to authorities, Diamond and DeLeon were in a romantic relationship, but Diamond had recently learned that DeLeon was romantically involved with someone else and the couple had broken up. DeLeon and Diamond had been together for about six months, according to court documents.

Authorities said Diamond brought her dog with her to meet DeLeon at a park near her house in southwest Houston on Jan. 11. Authorities said he shot her 22 times, mostly in her back. Machado and other family members heard the gunshots, and when the family dog came home without Diamond, they knew something was wrong. Diamond died in her mother's arms.

Machado said she's worried because DeLeon lives about five blocks away. She said her family has received threats and they fear something could happen to them.

"All we're trying to do is be in peace with Diamond. That is all we want. We are not doing anything wrong," Machado said.

According to authorities, prior to meeting at the park, DeLeon sent a text message telling Alvarez to keep their relationship a secret. Prosecutors also said there's evidence that DeLeon was violent with both Diamond and his other girlfriend.

As conditions of his release, DeLeon was ordered to remain under house arrest, wear an ankle monitor and he can't leave Harris County. He also was ordered to have no contact with Diamond's family or his new girlfriend.

Investigators said they want to question at least two more people who they do not believe were involved in the shooting but were seen getting in and out of a dark-colored vehicle that arrived at the scene just minutes after the shooting.