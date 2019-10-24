SAN ANTONIO — Dia de los Muertos Exhibition is returning to the Alamo City for the 42nd year.

Centro Aztlan's authentic exhibition features unique altares made by local artists to honor both family and community members who are no longer with us.

Local artists are invited to create altares to help create a dialogue that looks into the history and traditions of this cultural celebration.

The community event will feature an arts and crafts fair, food trucks, face panting, live music and complimentary Pan de Muerto and Ponche de Frutas.

Centro Cultural has opened its doors to tourists and residents to be a part of the biggest and oldest Dia de los Muertos Celebration since 1977.

This year's event will be held on Saturday November 2nd from noon until 10pm. It's happening on the Old Spanish Trail.

The community is asked to wear their traditional Dia De Los Muertos regalia and bring offerings for Centro Aztlan's Community Altar.