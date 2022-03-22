73-year-old woman killed after EF2 tornado hits home, family says she didn't deserve to die

Viranda Rodgers, a 73-year-old resident of Sherwood Shores in Grayson County, Texas, died amid storms rolling through North Texas, her family told WFAA.

Tuesday evening, the family of the victim, 73-year-old Viranda Rodgers, spoke with WFAA. Her family said she was their rock and didn’t deserve to die as she did.

According to the National Weather Service, 11 others were injured and treated at local hospitals due to damage from storms in the area. Sherwood Shores is located right at the Texas-Oklahoma border along the Red River and near U.S. Highway 377.

Regena Wicker, Rodgers' niece, told WFAA that her family has been absolutely blindsided.

Rodgers was in her mobile home when the tornado hit the area. Wicker told WFAA that it was fully upended.

"The house was literally picked up, flipped completely over, and twisted," Wicker said to WFAA. "You couldn't make heads or tails of anything."

Wicker added that her aunt was home alone and that her husband is currently in the hospital.

"Out of all people, why her house? Why this one?" Wicker asked. "She was just such a nice person. One of the sweetest people you could ever know -- don't take life for granted. Don't take your loved ones for granted. I know she wouldn't."

Wicker and other family members spent Tuesday sifting through debris, picking up mementos, photos and family items that were salvageable.

KTEN Meteorologists Alex Schneider and Mandy Bailey shared photos of damage in Sherwood Shores:

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, storm damage was reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said there were four rescues that were minor injuries. No deaths have been reported.