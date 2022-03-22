73-year-old woman killed after EF2 tornado hits home, family says she didn't deserve to die

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas — As storms rolled through North Texas, Grayson County officials confirmed to ABC News that a 73-year-old woman from Sherwood Shores died.
KTEN, an ABC and NBC affiliate in Texoma, first reported that DPS confirmed one person died from the storm that produced a tornado.
Tuesday evening, the family of the victim, 73-year-old Viranda Rodgers, spoke with WFAA. Her family said she was their rock and didn’t deserve to die as she did.
According to the National Weather Service, 11 others were injured and treated at local hospitals due to damage from storms in the area. Sherwood Shores is located right at the Texas-Oklahoma border along the Red River and near U.S. Highway 377.
Regena Wicker, Rodgers' niece, told WFAA that her family has been absolutely blindsided.
Rodgers was in her mobile home when the tornado hit the area. Wicker told WFAA that it was fully upended.
"The house was literally picked up, flipped completely over, and twisted," Wicker said to WFAA. "You couldn't make heads or tails of anything."
Wicker added that her aunt was home alone and that her husband is currently in the hospital.
"Out of all people, why her house? Why this one?" Wicker asked. "She was just such a nice person. One of the sweetest people you could ever know -- don't take life for granted. Don't take your loved ones for granted. I know she wouldn't."
Wicker and other family members spent Tuesday sifting through debris, picking up mementos, photos and family items that were salvageable.
KTEN Meteorologists Alex Schneider and Mandy Bailey shared photos of damage in Sherwood Shores:
WFAA reporter Morgan Young also surveyed the damage in Sherwood Shores on Tuesday. Here is the damage Young saw:
In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, storm damage was reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said there were four rescues that were minor injuries. No deaths have been reported.
WFAA broke down the severe weather events across the Lone Star State, which included tornadoes, flooding and even a blizzard in the Panhandle. You can view the Texas weather round-up here.