Memorial service held for North Texas radio show host Russ Martin

Radio show host Russ Martin was found unresponsive last month in his Frisco home. He was 60 years old.

DALLAS — Loved ones of Russ Martin gathered Thursday for the memorial service of the North Texas radio show host. The service wasn't open to the public, but Martin's family gave permission for it to be streamed.

Martin was 60 years old when he passed away. Authorities said a friend went to check on Martin and found him unresponsive on Feb. 27 at his Frisco home.

Martin was the host of The Russ Martin Show on 97.1 The Eagle. The radio station posted a statement on its website after his death that partially read, "he will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time."

Hundreds of WFAA viewers also shared their memories of Martin on Facebook following the announcement of his death.