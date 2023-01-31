Flight cancellations continue due to winter storm in North Texas

The winter storm was causing havoc for flyers into and out of North Texas on Tuesday.

DALLAS — We knew Tuesday wasn't going to be a good day for driving in North Texas.

It's apparently not a great day for flying, either.

Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport saw a combined 888 cancellations on flights out of and into DFW, while the smaller Dallas Love Field was at 263 early Tuesday.

The cancellations out of DFW accounted for 49% of all departing flights, according to the Flight Aware data. They accounted for 52% of all inbound flights to DFW early Tuesday.

Love Field's cancellations accounted for 44% of departing flights and 42% of inbound flights.

DFW Airport on Monday tweeted that it was "actively monitoring the weather forecast and is making the necessary preparations" ahead of the winter storm.

The airport asked flyers to check with their airline before coming to the airport for the latest status of their flight.

Freezing rain, sleet and freezing temperatures were expected to persist in North Texas through Tuesday and into Wednesday. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service was extended on Tuesday morning to 6 a.m. Thursday.