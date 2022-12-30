Development in progress around San Pedro Creek over the next few years

A property management company recently bought two hotels along the creek, and UTSA will expand its Dolorosa campus in the next four years.

SAN ANTONIO — Developers and residents are banking on growth in downtown. The creek and the area around it are prime for growth.

The San Pedro Creek is now a thriving part of downtown.

“We love it, it’s beautiful and peaceful and quiet, it lets us avoid like when we’re walking to the grocery store, whatever, we can avoid walking on busy streets,” Sophia Sanchez and her boyfriend moved to downtown roughly three months ago, but it’s something she’s wanted to experience for a while.

“I’ve always loved San Antonio and the rich cultural history that exists here and I wanted to see it up close and personal,” Sanchez adds.

She’ll have a close view of nearby development too.

Nexgen Management confirmed to KENS 5 it bought the Fairfield Inn and the Residence Inn along Santa Rosa Avenue. Future phases of the San Pedro Creek will run parallel to the property once it connects the segment at Cesar Chavez Blvd down to Guadalupe Street.

The company also has plans to build a third hotel in downtown, although a location hasn’t been disclosed.

Sanchez’s one concern with the development is how it could impact the cost of living in downtown.

“No one wants rents or mortgages to go up, but I think, economically speaking those are all positive impacts,” Sanchez said.

It’s not just buildings around the creek, but San Pedro Creek itself will compete its expansion over the next year.

The next two phases of the San Pedro Creek project are underway and could be completed by the end of 2023.