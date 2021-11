The detective's car was pushed into a third vehicle, creating a pile up. However, no injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A homicide detective was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon northwest of downtown.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on North Colorado and West Martin Street.

Police said a black car ran a red light and T-boned the detective's vehicle. Authorities did not say if they were driving a police unit or a personal vehicle.

