Wednesday, detectives released a sketch of a person of interest in the murder case of Tammy Fudge.

PLS RT: Homicide detectives need your help identifying this person of interest in the March 4th murder of Tammy Fudge. The victim was found deceased on the 100 block of W. Travis. Call our Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 if you have any information on the case. Case #SAPD18044980 pic.twitter.com/bVtOA195Jh — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 27, 2018

A witness has told police they saw this man with Fudge before her death.

SAPD said the 46-year-old woman's body was violently dragged to the parking lot on the corner of North Flores Street and West Travis Street on Sunday, March 4. She was found lying over a pipe rail in the parking lot.

EMS advised officers the woman died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Police believe the violent altercation started at a bus stop down the street. Investigators discovered a pool of blood under the bench at the bus stop.

The blood trail continued to the parking lot where her body was found.

