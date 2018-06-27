Wednesday, detectives released a sketch of a person of interest in the murder case of Tammy Fudge.

A witness has told police they saw this man with Fudge before her death.

SAPD said the 46-year-old woman's body was violently dragged to the parking lot on the corner of North Flores Street and West Travis Street on Sunday, March 4. She was found lying over a pipe rail in the parking lot.

EMS advised officers the woman died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Police believe the violent altercation started at a bus stop down the street. Investigators discovered a pool of blood under the bench at the bus stop.

The blood trail continued to the parking lot where her body was found.

