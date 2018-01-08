San Antonio — The man accused of killing a San Antonio police detective back in 2016 made his first court Wednesday morning.

Otis Tyrone McKane,32, has been charged with capital murder in the ambush-style shooting that claimed the life of Detective Marconi on November 20, 2016.

Officials believe McKane randomly shot the detective, who was sitting inside of his SAPD patrol car outside of headquarters downtown.

McKane reportedly shot Detective Marconi twice in the head. The 20-year veteran detective was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

McKane said he was having challenges against the court system at the time because of a custody battle.

According to the district attorney's office, the prosecution will seek the death penalty.

The hearing today was a court conference. McKane was expected to return to court sometime next year.

