San Antonio — The man accused of killing San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi back in November 2016 is due in court Wednesday for a pre-trial conference.

Otis McKane is charged with capital murder.

He's accused of walking up to the SAPD patrol car that Detective Marconi was sitting in and shooting Marconi twice in the head, ambush style on November 20, 2016.

McKane said he was having challenges against the court system at the time because of a custody battle.

According to the district attorney's office, the prosecution will seek the death penalty.

