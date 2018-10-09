SAN ANTONIO — A Colin Kaepernick jersey, Louis Vuitton bag, and a PlayStation 4 are just a few of the items up for sale at the San Antonio Police Department's property auction on Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on the south side.

The public will have the chance to purchase items seized by SAPD at the September 13 event taking place at 5:30 pm at the VFW Post Number 8196 on the city's south side.

You can even cop a pair of Kanye West's Yeezy tennis shoes or a framed Tim Duncan jersey. All auctions are cash only.

SAPD Property Auction

Check out the full list of items below.

Sapd Auction List

