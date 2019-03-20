SAPD is holding a property auction with nearly 100 items.

Some of the things on sale include designer purses and clothes, jewelry, electronics and tools.

All of the money made at the auction is split between SAPD and the district attorney’s office. It goes towards paying for training and equipment.

You can place your bids on Thursday at VFW post 8196 on VFW Boulevard. That's on the city's south side. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bidding begins at 6:30. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Check the post below for a list of all the items that will be available.