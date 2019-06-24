SAN ANTONIO — Calling all aspiring artists and designers! The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is holding a contest to design their new mascot. Any Bexar County resident age 14-19 who submits a design is eligible to win a $1,000 U.S. Savings Bond Scholarship. There are also second and third-place prizes, valued at $500 and $250, respectively.

BCSO is looking for a mascot design that represents the sheriff’s office’s past, present or future. The winning design will reflect a positive, friendly image that can be turned into a wearable adult costume, as well as used in promotional materials.

To enter, download and fill out the registration form and attach you design. Then, drop off your submission at one of the three Bexar County Sheriff’s Office substations:

6825 Cagnon Rd. San Antonio, TX 78252

8794 Rocket Lane Converse, TX 78109

200 N. Comal San Antonio, TX 78207

For any additional questions, email ‪Score@bexar.org‬.

