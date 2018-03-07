The desiccated remains of a baby were located Tuesday inside of what Bexar County deputies are calling a "drug house" in west San Antonio.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the baby's dried remains were located in a trunk as deputies were executing a narcotics search warrant in the 7900 block of Bronco.

"This was beyond decomposing," Sheriff Salazar said. "The body's completely dried out, completely desiccated."

Along with the macabre discovery, deputies said they found twelve individuals in the home, along with drug paraphernalia consistent with intravenous drug use.

All of the individuals have been taken into custody and will be questioned about the discovery. "Once we found what we found, the narcotics investigation became second nature."

Sheriff Salazar said that they don't have any other details on the remains right now aside from the fact that the child was definitely less than a year old.

"Hopefully there was somebody who cared for this baby at some point, and we can give them some closure," Sheriff Salazar said.

