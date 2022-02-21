Judge rules Deshaun Watson can begin being deposed by accusers who haven't filed criminal complaints

At a special hearing, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, asked for all of his clients' depositions to be delayed until April but a judge says some can start now.

HOUSTON — Civil cases against Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct and assault complaints were back in court on Monday.

More than 20 women have come forward but about six of them have to give testimony about what happened when they were with the Texans quarterback.

The judge decided on Monday that Watson, who was not in court, can begin being deposed within the next few weeks.

The complicated case has only been made more complicated by the pandemic.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, argued that he hasn't been able to depose those accusers because some of them don't want to travel based on COVID levels.

The superstar lawyer is going toe-to-toe with another, Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 accusers.

Hardin requested the special hearing. The crux of his argument was that with an ongoing criminal investigation, he doesn't feel his client should have to be deposed until it's clear whether or not he will face charges.

“While there is a criminal investigation going on, it is only fair to wait and see if it results in charges or it doesn’t before one decides whether they’re going to submit somebody to depositions," Hardin said.

Buzbee said it's been long enough and he wants Watson to be held to the original court docket order regardless of whether or not Watson knows what he may or may not be facing.

“Mr. Watson can continue to seek delay but it’s inevitable that he will eventually and ultimately have to answer questions about his conduct," Buzbee said.

The judge decided that Watson can begin being deposed by those accusers who haven't filed a criminal complaint while those who have filed a criminal complaint will have to wait until April.