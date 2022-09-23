Man suspected of killing Pinellas County deputy in hit-and-run crash taken into custody, deputies say

Victor Vazquez-Real, 35, is suspected to be responsible for the incident.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The man suspected of killing a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy in a hit-and-run crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Victor Vazquez-Real, 35, initially ran from the scene on foot.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Michael Hartwick was called to help overnight construction crews to keep them safe. He got there around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He had safety gear on when he got out of his car and was standing on the shoulder when he was hit by a front loader. The crash happened around 11 p.m.

Hartwick died at the scene. He was 51 years old.





"Deputy Hartwick is survived by his two adult sons. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Deputy Hartwick’s family during this difficult time. Please keep his loved ones along with our PCSO family in your thoughts and prayers."

As a result of the crash, the northbound I-275 entrance at Roosevelt Boulevard is closed. Southbound traffic onto I-275 at Roosevelt Boulevard will stay open. All lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are open.