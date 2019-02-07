KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier released the identity of a deputy who was struck and killed during a traffic stop on I-10 Tuesday as Carlos Ramirez.

"This is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers all across this county make every day," Auxier said. "Every time they put on their uniform as they go out to try to make their communities a safer place to live."

Deputy Ramirez had been with the sheriff's department since 2016, Auxier said. Ramirez also served as an Army reservist and had recently been deployed to Africa.

Ramirez leaves behind a wife and two children, to whom Auxier offered his condolences.

“I want his wife to know, and his family that we are here for them and will help them endure this tragedy that they are experiencing today," Auxier said.

The sheriff said Ramirez and his partner, who was not identified Tuesday, were conducting a traffic stop on I-10 near mile marker 533. During that stop, a black pickup truck struck the two deputies, killing Ramirez and injuring his partner.

Auxier said the crash is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He did not know the cause of the initial traffic stop.

Ramirez's partner and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to the hospital. The deputy was released a short time later. Auxier did not know the identity nor the condition of the driver.

Auxier, who was emotional while speaking to reporters, explained that this was the first line-of-duty death within the department in many years.

"I wore this uniform for 25 years," Auxier said. "And I did this many times for 25 years, but not from this perspective. I've spent time with his wife. So it's a different outlook - a different experience."