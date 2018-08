BEXAR COUNTY — Who is it and how did they get there - that's what Bexar County deputies are trying to figure out after human remains were found on the far southwest side of the county.

Deputies found the bones Wednesday in a field near Gross Lane in Lacoste.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it's not clear how long the remains had been there.

Investigators are conducting tests to try to identify to whom the remains belong.

