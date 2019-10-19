SAN ANTONIO — Aaron Toney, 73, has been charged with murder after officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of his home and Tony covered in blood.

According to preliminary information from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call for a sick injured person in the 8000 block of Mallow around 1 a.m. Saturday.

One of the responding deputies made contact with Toney and gained access into the home where he saw an unresponsive woman on the floor.

Toney was reportedly covered in blood and had several small wounds.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital in grave condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Toney was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He has been charged with murder and bond has been set at $75,000.

The investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing.