Deputies arrest driver in chase on the southwest side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A chase on the southwest side of San Antonio led to a hit and run accident Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Old Pearsall Road near Loop 410.

BCSO says deputies tried to pull over a driver, and instead of stopping, the driver sped off. Officials say the driver hit another car while trying to get away.

Leticia Torres was inside the car that was hit. She said it was too sudden for her to realize what had happened.

"I was parked at the light and then and then I just heard somebody hit me. He went through the left side and after that he just kept going and going," Torres said.

Officials were able to catch the suspect and found the car he was driving was stolen.

Deputies are still investigating this chase and accident.

