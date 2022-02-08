US Department of Justice sues Idaho over abortion ban

The DOJ said the restrictive abortion law is in conflict with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S Department of Justice is suing Idaho over its restrictive abortion ban set to take effect on Aug. 25, where they say that it directly conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

The DOJ also said they warned the State of Idaho that their near-total abortion ban was contrary to federal law, but did not receive a response.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, the department stated that the only exception health-wise to providing an abortion under Idaho Code § 18-622 is if the abortion prevents the pregnant person's death -- and beyond preventing the death, the law does not provide a defense for someone's health being at stake.

Under Idaho's abortion law, it would be a criminal offense for physicians to provide an abortion in any other circumstance.

Due to the "preventing death exception," the DOJ argues this violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). Under this act, hospitals are required to provide medical treatment that is necessary to stabilize the patient before discharge or transfer.

These factors in EMTALA don't just include a risk of death, but also include factors that place a person's health in serious jeopardy, risk serious impairment to bodily functions, or serious dysfunctions of any bodily organ or part.

Under EMTALA, if a hospital that participates in Medicare determines a patient has an emergency medical condition, the hospital must provide more examination and treatment necessary to stabilize the condition, or provide transfer to another facility that can do so.

The complaint states there are are 43 hospitals that voluntarily participate in Medicare in Idaho, and 39 of those hospitals have emergency departments that are required to comply with EMTALA.

The complaint lists some circumstances that may not be at risk of death but other health complications: ectopic pregnancies, severe preeclampsia, or any complication that threatens septic infections and hemorrhaging. The DOJ argues that some doctors may decide an abortion is necessary in these circumstances.

"The Idaho law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to comply with EMTALA’s requirement to provide stabilizing treatment, even where a doctor determines that abortion is the medical treatment necessary to prevent a patient from suffering severe health risks," the complaint says.

Providing an abortion under the newly triggered Idaho law is a felony, punishable by up to two to five years in prison.

In multiple lawsuits Planned Parenthood has filed against the state regarding this law, Planned Parenthood has stated the circumstances are too narrow and vague for a physician to determine what constitutes an abortion and what does not. The DOJ complaint mostly concurs this notion, where they say the burden of proof is then put on the physician rather than the state.

Some providers could also withhold care out of fear of being criminally prosecuted, the complaint says.

"Idaho’s abortion law will therefore prevent doctors from performing abortions even when a doctor determines that abortion is the medically necessary treatment to prevent severe risk to the patient’s health and even in cases where denial of care will likely result in death for the pregnant patient," it states.

The complaint says that due to this, Idaho's abortion law is therefor invalid under the United States Supremacy Clause as it directly conflicts with federal law.

The U.S DOJ is requesting for a judgement stating that Idaho Code § 18-622 violates the Supremacy Clause and is declared invalid, a declaratory judgement establishing that Idaho may not seek prosecution against those providing abortions, a permanent injunction against the state of Idaho prohibiting enforcement of this law and any other relief that the court deems proper.

Watch more Local News: