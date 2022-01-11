Local dentist office hosting 'Kids Day', free dental exams for kids

The dental office says they hope to change the way dentistry is offered. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Risas Dental will be offering free dental exams and x-rays to children on Jan. 15, at their office located at 7895 Culebra Road.

The free event open to the public will also have a raffle giveaway of a Nintendo Switch and two free orthodontic treatments at their Culebra Meadows and Woodlawn Lake locations, the dental office said.

“I am very passionate about working with kids of all ages and educating their parents on proper oral hygiene habits, which should be implemented as early as six months old,” said Dr. Aakash Gupta, DMD. “Forming these habits at a young age will set both themselves and their smiles up for a bright future. Additionally, pediatric patients have a difficult time articulating oral pain. My job is to alleviate any discomfort and provide an enjoyable experience for pediatric patients and parents alike.”