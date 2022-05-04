DeLorean releases sneak peek photo of electric vehicle

The new EV will be displayed on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on August 21.

SAN ANTONIO — DeLorean Motor Company announced a new reveal date and released a sneak peek of its first electric vehicle.

The company announced back in February that the new electric vehicle venture will be headquartered in San Antonio and will add 450 jobs to the area. The company will operate out of Port San Antonio. The new venture is also in partnership with the San Antonio nonprofit

DeLorean revealed this week that the new concept car is slated to premier Thursday, August 18 at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

"Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype three days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach," said Troy Beetz, CMO of DeLorean Motor Company, Inc.

Along with the reveal of the design, the company will also announce the car's official name at Pebble Beach.

The car brand made famous by the classic movie "Back to the Future" has been providing services to the roughly 6,000 coupes still in circulation, but has not been actively manufacturing cars until now. DeLorean's return to active carmaking was teased during the Super Bowl 2022 pregame show.

DeLorean joins the Toyota, Navistar, and Tesla brands that already have facilities here in San Antonio.

Jim Perschbach, the CEO of Port San Antonio, said back in February they are an important destination for innovators and their collaborators.