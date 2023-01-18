Del Mar College, TAMU-CC among schools to comply with Gov. Abbott's TikTok ban

3NEWS asked TAMU-CC what would happen to their university's official TikTok account, which has over 2,000 followers. A spokesperson said they are awaiting guidance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular social media app TikTok has been under fire for some time. But now a ban from Gov. Greg Abbott ordering the app be deleted from state owned devices is carrying more weight.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College are both government funded, which means students and staff cannot use the app on campus computers or Wi-Fi.

TAMU-CC released the following statement that reads:

As a result of Gov. Greg Abbott's order, TikTok's services were blocked on all Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi owned devices in December 2022. This includes cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and other internet-connected devices. This ban does not affect personal devices.

One nursing student at the Island University who has an account with over 11,000 followers said that Abbott's order hasn't had a real impact on her. She said that due to the intensity of her coursework, the app is more of an afterthought.

"I also don't live on campus so I don't reply on the university Wi-Fi really. But I can see how its upsetting and concerning for students who do live on campus and here for longer days, and have more time in between classes."

Del Mar College released a similar statement that said they will also be complying with Abbott's order.

Del Mar takes seriously all issues related to cybersecurity and the security of confidential data related to employees and students and will continue to take necessary steps to protect institutional assets and information technology from any negative impact posed by use of the TikTok app.

3NEWS asked TAMU-CC what would happen to their university's official TikTok account, which has over 2,000 followers. A spokesperson said they are awaiting guidance.

