Defense to present case in third week of Otis McKane trial in the death of Det. Benjamin Marconi

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — The state rested its case Friday in the trial of Otis McKane, the man charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Detective Benjamin Marconi. This came after more than 50 witnesses and 10 days of emotional testimony since the start of the trial.

McKane is alleged to have killed Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016. McKane confessed to killing Marconi, saying he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle.

On Friday, the jury finished watching video of police interrogating McKane. The nearly two-hour-long interview with Detective Mark Duke highlights why prosecutors McKane carried out the act on that day.

Week 3 of Otis McKane trial, man accused of murdering Det. Benjamin Marconi, is now underway. The defense is about to begin presenting its case. @KENS5 — Zack Briggs (@ZackBriggsNews) July 26, 2021

McKane equated himself to a bowl of acid, a gorilla and a lion trying to adapt to society. He expressed his frustration over being unable to see his son.

The defense is expected to present its case on Monday starting at 10:30 a.m.