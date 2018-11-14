Donna, Texas — Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited troops at the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas on Wednesday.

The troops are deployed in a mission to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agents with controlling the border amid the arrival of a migrant caravan.

Secretary Mattis was accompanied by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other high-ranking DHS officials in a tour of a temporary base known as ‘Camp Donna’ currently housing 1,300 soldiers.

For about an hour, secretaries Mattis and Nielsen met with troops stationed in the Texas Rio Grande Valley and received a briefing of how soldiers have been supporting CBP agents.

Over the past few weeks, Army soldiers and engineers have taken over the plot of land next to the Donna port of entry to set up camp. They’ve also installed concertina wire around and in between the ports of entry, and helped conduct helicopter drop off drills in the event migrants rush through the ports.

“This is actually very good training, because they are rehearsing everything that we do in a real deployment elsewhere in the world,” said Mattis.

Mattis’ visit drew a few spectators outside Camp Donna, including local resident and Navy veteran Eddie Zamora who was pleased to see so many soldiers.

“I’m excited and glad that we finally have someone who is willing to take border security seriously and I think he [Mattis] is part of that equation,” said Zamora. “I just wanted to see if I could just maybe shake his hand and say ‘hi’ and ‘thank you.’”

Meeting with servicemen and women is one way the defense secretary hopes to boost morale and clear any doubts about their support role at the border.

“There’s all sorts of stuff in the news and that sort of thing. You just concentrate on what your company commander and your battalion commander tell you. Because if you read all that stuff, you’ll go nuts,” Zamora said.

Mattis reminded soldiers they are helping secure the border from a caravan that is about 1,500 miles away arriving to the other end of the southwest border, part of which has now reached the Mexican city of Tijuana.

Mattis said troops will be moved up and down the border as needed. CBP has already sent 575 of its agents to help the San Ysidro and nearby port in California.

The Defense Secretary said he’s considering increasing the number of troops at the border from 5,900 to 7,000 depending on the needs of DHS.

Although the mission request by DHS was to have troops stationed until December 15, Mattis told soldiers their deployment could be extended through the holidays depending on how things unravel in the next few weeks.

