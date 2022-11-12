Deep Eddy Pool feeling the impacts of Texas drought

Deep Eddy is a spring-fed pool. Every day, staff drains the pool and refills it by morning, but because of current drought conditions it's taking longer to fill.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drought impacts continue to be felt across Central Texas, including at Austin's Deep Eddy Pool.

"We just really haven't had a lot of rainfall this this year, actually past few years," said DeAndre Cain, Deep Eddy aquatics supervisor. "We get spurts here and there, but not enough to operate in the most efficient way that we like to."

Because Deep Eddy is a spring-fed pool, every day, staff drains the pool and refills it by morning, but because of current drought conditions, it's taking longer to fill. In some cases, that is delaying the pool's opening hours.

"There's definitely been some frustrations," said Cain.

The later opening times don't work with everyone's schedule.

While it was Rose Bowditch's first time at Deep Eddy, she has every intention of coming back.

"It feels really good to come anywhere between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.," said Bowditch. "But I have work after that, so it would be hard for me to come in any other time."

While Cain wasn't able to elaborate, he and the team at Deep Eddy are working on ways to deal with the limited resources they have.

"We've definitely looked at a lot of alternative options," he added. "I've got a good couple of different projects that are potentially in the works that might kind of eliminate some of the challenges that we've been facing."

However, in order to function properly, rain is needed.

