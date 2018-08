SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is getting another spot for your sweet tooth.

Churroholic is opening its San Antonio location on the southeast side on Monday.

The dessert destination has handcrafted churros, horchata coffee, ice cream, milkshakes, and mangonadas on the menu. Check it out here.

It's located at 4138 S New Braunfels Avenue.

Churroholic also has locations in California and Arizona.

© 2018 KENS