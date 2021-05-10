Deaths from not wearing a seat belt spike 16% in Texas in 2020

There were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to people not wearing seat belts, according to TxDOT.

TEXAS, USA — The State of Texas saw a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists in 2020.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), there were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to people not wearing seat belts.

“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.”

A seat belt can reduce the risk of dying by up to 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60% for people in pickup trucks, according to TxDOT.

In 2020, 59% of all crashes in which unbuckled drivers or passengers died occurred at night.

According to TxDOT, from May 24 to June 6, as the summer driving season starts and families head out to celebrate Memorial Day, Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.