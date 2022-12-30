2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio

While two of the victims in the first shooting were at the hospital, police say someone tried to steal their bullet-ridden car.

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police said while the victims were at the hospital, a female suspect tried to steal their bullet-ridden car.

At this time, police said they do not have a description of the suspects but they are investigating. The man is expected to be okay.

In another shooting in the same part of the city, four people were arguing when someone started shooting around 2:45 a.m.

A woman was shot in the torso and driven to a fire station by someone, police say. That woman is now in the hospital and is expected to be okay.