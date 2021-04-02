One person dies in rollover crash on city's north side

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday on Broadway and Gulf Mart Street.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a rollover crash on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday on Broadway and Gulf Mart Street.

Police said the driver a Jeep collided with another vehicle at the intersection. One person in the Jeep was killed and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Police did not give any other details of the crash or the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story and further information will be added as it is received.