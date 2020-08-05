Police investigate fatal shooting of woman's ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting on the city's west side leaves one man dead. Police say his ex-girlfriend shot him with a shotgun in his stomach, but she told police she had a good reason.

Police say that the woman told them she had recently broken up with her boyfriend and last night he broke into her home, found her in her bathroom, and that is when she fired the fatal shot.

"That surprises me. We've got a lot of families out here and things are really quiet most of the time," said Eric Valhalla who is staying with his mother and was home just after 9:00 last night on Lynx Crossing near West Military Drive where the incident occurred.

Valhalla said the neighborhood is typically very safe.

"Most of the time people are out here playing in the streets, people riding their bikes around, running, so stuff like that is really surprising to me," he said.

Police say the woman told them the man had been texting her throughout the day and arrived at her home when she told him leave. She said she went upstairs to take a shower which is when the man forced open a window to enter the house. That's when the woman said she heard him coming up the stairs, grabbed her gun, and went back into the bathroom.

Officers said the man entered the bathroom and was hit by one single shot to the stomach. Police arrived and found the man with no pulse. They attempted CPR, and then transported him to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Valhalla says even with all of the commotion, he didn't hear a thing.

"I was just inside doing normal things watching TV. I don't know if you're familiar with the Disney app," he said. "I was watching it though the volume is really low so I cranked up the TV super loud so I didn't hear nothing."

As of now, there are no charges against the woman, and San Antonio Police say this is still an active case.

