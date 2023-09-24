Deadly multi-vehicle crash overnight kills one, police say

It happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning on the northeast side of San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash on the northeast side of town early Sunday morning took the life of one person and left two more in the hospital, police say.

San Antonio police say the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. along the 12400 block of O'Connor Road, near Wurzbach Parkway and I-35, and involved three vehicles.

One of those vehicles was found in a ditch when officers arrived. Another was nearby with "heavy front-end damage," and a truck was lying on its side down the street. A passenger in the car that ended up in the ditch died, but it's unclear if they were the driver. They haven't been identified.

Police said they believe that car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit one of the trucks head-on, leading to the domino effect of collisions. Two people in the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that was hit head-on sustained minor injuries, police said, but he was arrested for DWI after officers administered a field sobriety test. It's unclear if police believe intoxication played a factor in the deadly crash.

Three people inside the truck police found lying on its side were not hurt. SAPD says the investigation is ongoing.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.