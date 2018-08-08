DEL RIO, Texas — "There is not a day that goes by that I don't think about her,” said Rick Rodriguez, a father who had to say goodbye to his daughter too soon.

It's been less than two weeks since a fire tore through this home. The flames were so intense, nearly everything inside is unrecognizable. Sabrina Cervantes suffered burns to 95 percent of her body.

"It wasn't her, she had the most beautiful hair and the most beautiful, eyes,” her husband, Alex Cervantes said.

Her three children were deprived of a final goodbye.

"I played their voices for her, and in that moment, she moved her arm just the slightest bit and that's her as a mother,” Cervantes said. “The fact that in all the pain, she made the effort, no matter what it cost, to acknowledge our babies."

Sabrina Cervantes died at a San Antonio hospital just hours after a Del Rio police officer found her on fire outside her home. Now her husband and family want answers.

The fire remains under investigation, but Del Rio police say they've collected enough evidence, including surveillance video they are not releasing, to rule the fire as a suspicious death.

Her husband isn’t so sure.

"I have no doubt somebody did this on purpose,” he said.

The family is now left with only memories of a young nurse they say graduated with honors and lived a life full of love and compassion. They say her children were her world.

"If I could only say one thing, let her know that our babies are going to be okay, they are going to be okay baby,” Cervantes said.

Until then, he's asking the person responsible to turn themselves in.

"If you want any hope of for forgiveness, if you believe in an afterlife, then do something about it now," he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

