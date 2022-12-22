Heater may have sparked deadly house fire in SE Houston

During the fire, the front porch collapsed and a firefighter had to be rescued, HFD said.

HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating after a heating unit may have started a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD said a husband and wife in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral Street. Fire officials said Angie and Mauro Blanco were the parents of an HFD employee who works at a call center for the department.

Neighbors said the couple was well-loved. They said Angie and Mauro had health issues, so their children were often around taking care of them.

“I’ve known the two people who own the house. I just found out what happened to them,” neighbor Edward Miller said.

Family members planned to be at the home at 6 a.m. to help them prepare for the freeze.

"They were great neighbors. Great people for this neighborhood. Well-loved, I think," Miller said.

What happened

Fire crews responded to a call of a house at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find flames coming from the front of the home. As they started to battle the flames, the front porch collapsed and a firefighter had to be rescued.

“When they got to the porch, the porch collapsed. It caused one of our members to get lost. Had a mayday," HFD Capt. Sedrick Robinett said. "That member was quickly found. We went defensive on the fire because of heavy smoke and heavy fire.”

The firefighter is expected to be OK.

Firefighters later found the couple dead inside the home. They also spotted a window AC and heating unit which they are investigating as the possible cause of the fire.

Fire officials said the deadly fire is a reminder to practice safety when using space heaters to keep homes warm during the winter weather.

Space heater and fireplace safety

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen advises residents to use the three-foot rule. That means keeping a three-foot perimeter around space heaters and fireplaces. You'll especially want to keep these devices clear of objects and pets.

If it has been a while since you’ve used your fireplace, you’ll want to make sure it’s good to go before you light a match.

“If you haven’t had that thing cleaned out," Christensen said. “Pull out all the brush. Even the dust that’s inside there can start a fire just by it floating out.”

There’s also something else to keep in mind. In addition to the increased fire hazards during a hard freeze, there’s also a rise in the number of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“That carbon monoxide is a silent killer,” Christensen said. “And most of our homes aren’t built with detectors because we don’t have natural fuel-fired appliances.”

Over the years, the odorless gas has been the cause of many deaths in the Houston area.

Know that gas-powered generators should never be used indoors or even too close to a home. Also, grills and barbecue pits should never be used as a method to keep warm inside a house.