SAN ANTONIO — Police have tracked down the SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident on the northwest side early Thursday morning.

At this time police have not released if they made an arrest.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road.

Police said the driver of an SUV hit the victim, a 28-year-old woman. Authorities said she is a traffic worker who was loading a sign board at the time of the accident. The victim ended up pinned between the SUV and a construction trailer.

KENS 5 News reached out to the family but they have asked for privacy and not to release her name. A family member described the victim as, 'a beautiful person inside and out' and say she will be missed dearly.

The victim worked for Altus Traffic, a company contracted as part of the 1604 highway expansion. "They essentially set up and clean up the closure," Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Hernan Rozemberg said.

Altus Traffic released the following statement:

"It is with the greatest of sadness that Altus Traffic confirms that a traffic control professional employed by Altus was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early this morning on Loop 1604 in San Antonio while performing her traffic control duties. The thoughts and prayers of the Altus family are with the employee and her family members. Altus is fully cooperating with law enforcement investigating the incident. Altus asks that anyone with information regarding the identity of the hit-and-run driver immediately contact the San Antonio Police Department. Out of respect for the family of the employee and the ongoing investigation, Altus has no further comment at this time."

In 2017, 28 workers were killed in work zones, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"One death is one too many, obviously, for any type of situation," Rozemberg said. "We are very saddened by this, even if it's not a TxDOT employee, it does not matter, it's an employee doing work out there on behalf of the public and this should not be happening."

Rozemberg tracked down the number of crashes in work zones in the San Antonio Metro area for 2018. He says there were nearly 3,000 crashes, 12 deaths and 48 serious injuries.

The Move Over/Slow Down law in Texas requires drivers to move over one lane or slow down when police officers, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, tow trucks or utility vehicles/workers are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Traffic fines double when workers are present.

If you know anything about this accident, you are urged to call police.

