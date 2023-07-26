Deadly fire claims life of an elderly woman; SAFD says no smoke detector in home

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly fire on the southwest side of town claimed the life of an elderly woman overnight.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the 200 block of Ross Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. We are told that up to 15 crews were dispatched to battle the blaze that was fully involved when first responders arrived at the home.

Neighbors told firefighters that an elderly woman was inside the house. Fire crews made an aggressive search and found her deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but arson investigators are at the scene.

SAFD is strongly encouraging folks to make sure that they have working smoke detectors inside their homes. SAFD Battalion Chief A. Deason says they will be going door to door in the neighborhood to check for smoke detectors, and if the home doesn't have one, they will provide one for free. Chief Deason says that smoke detectors are a critical life-saving device and is a necessary tool to have in each room.

Chief Deason says that their department is really stressing fire safety after multiple recent fire fatalities. He believes that smoke detectors are a simple, cost efficient, life saving device that every room in every house needs.

This is the second deadly fire in just a few days.

On Saturday, five people died in a house fire on the northeast side of town. Officials say that home only had one smoke detector.

This is a developing story.

